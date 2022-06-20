Paraná downspout better but still below historical levels

This month's average is expected to be 2.30 meters higher than in June last year

According to the latest report from Argentina's National Water Institute (INA), the situation with the downspout of the Paraná River has improved significantly but it is still below historical figures.

The document stated the river remained 1.5 meters lower than normal in Rosario, although 1.36 meters higher than a year ago. The most noticeable increase was recorded from the confluence of the Paraná with the Paraguay River to the north after steady rains since May 26.

The Paraná River is a key waterway for most of the country's agro-industrial exports and also those stemming from Paraguay.

The Agricultural Risk Office (ORA), in its weekly report of “Outstanding Meteorological Events”, included these data from the INA, which show some relief for the agribusiness sector regarding the outlook for June 2021, although far from normal, since hydrometric levels continue at low waters.

In the Greater Rosario area, where the key port area for agriculture is located, the average for this month “would be 1.51 meters below the normal level, but 1.36 meters higher than in June 2021,″ the document highlighted while pointing out that ”a limited flood wave was recorded in the estuary on the night of June 10, without significantly altering the picture of low levels throughout the Delta. The situation continues to be characterized by river levels well below normal.“

The INA document also detailed stressed that ”the levels have been located since June 3 in the middle water range, gradually returning to low waters“. However, this month's average is expected to be 2.30 meters higher than in June last year.

The study also found that ”the probability of a return to the critical values observed in the last two years is considered low, even in an unfavorable scenario,“ although ”all the levels in the entire stretch in the Argentine territory will return to low waters,” the report concluded.