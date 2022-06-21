Farewell program for governor Nigel Phillips CBE, who leaves July first

Governor Nigel Phillips CBE with his formal full dress

Incoming governor and ex ambassador in Afghanistan, Ms Alison Blake CMG

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE will be leaving the Falkland Islands on Friday 1 July 2022 at the end of his tour of duty. The following arrangements have been put in place for his farewell.

On Thursday 30 June 2022 a parade will take place on Victory Green and Ross Road commencing at 1050 hours. His Excellency the Governor will arrive at 1100 hours.

The farewell parade will include a Royal Salute. Following the Salute an inspection will start with a Tri-Service detachment representing BFSAI and move to the FIDF detachment, the Royal British Legion and Associations.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and FIG Directors will be in attendance. There will be 17 gun salute and the Governor’s sword will be handed over to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for safe-keeping until the Governor Designate is sworn in later this year.

The Governor will speak to Youth Groups and spectators before returning to Government House. Members of the Public are cordially invited to attend the Parade and should be in position not later than 1050 hours. It is appropriate for medals to be worn for this occasion.

Next August Nigel Phillips CBE will be moving to Jamestown, since in April this year he was appointed Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in succession to Dr Philip Rushbrook.

Likewise sometime during next July, Ms Alison Blake CMG will be arriving in the City of Stanley since she has been appointed Governor of the Falkland Islands and Her Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in succession to Mr. Nigel Phillips CBE. Alison Blake last appointment was in Kabul as Ambassador in Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. Before that she was British High Commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and from 2011 to 2014 and previously Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, Pakistan.