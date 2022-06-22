Freedom of the Falklands granted to South Atlantic Medal holders

MLA Mark Pollard and Gary Clement MBE, SAMA representative in the Falklands

As part of the Falklands40 commemorations, the South Atlantic Medal Association 82 Holders were awarded the Freedom of the Falkland Islands.

The centuries old tradition refers to cities and territories which allow individuals or organized groups to march along their main streets with arms, in retribution for having displayed an act of major trust and determination towards their hosts.

No need to explain what SAMA82 has meant for the Falklands and for its people, thus the award came as a true celebration, and reflection of the war and who never returned.

Mr Gary Clement MBE, the representative of the South Atlantic Medal Association (82) (SAMA(82)), to the Falkland Islands, accepted the Freedom on behalf of the organization.

He said; “It is such an honor to collect on behalf of all the South Atlantic Medal holders, to represent so many after coming here as a young marine, it means so much.”…

Squadron Leader Robert Hylands, who is currently serving at BFSAI, was among those who received the Freedom of the Falklands.

In representation of the Falkland Islands was MLA Mark Pollard together with two young Islanders, Kaia and Laura. The event took place in the Town Hall nicely decorated for such an occasion with Union and Falklands flags.

The Certificate has the signatures of the eight elected members of the Legislative Assembly, Speaker of LA, the CEO of the Falklands government, and Financial Secretary. As witnesses, Governor of the Islands, Commander of BFSAI, Attorney General and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly.

