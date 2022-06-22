Gibraltar minister attends Falkland Islands remembrance ceremony

22nd Wednesday, June 2022 - 09:43 UTC Full article

Minister Linares next to the Liberation Memorial, before laying wreath in the name of the government and people of Gibraltar

Gibraltar Minister for Housing, Employment, Youth and Sport, Steven Linares MP, represented the Rock in marking the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982.

Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands share mutual support for their respective right to self-determination and a commitment to further the growing opportunities for commerce between the two countries. As part of the visit, Minister Linares met with officials and politicians to learn more about the issues, challenges and opportunities facing the Islands.

During the remembrance ceremony, Minister Linares laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar, in memory of those who served during the war.

Minister Linares, together with the Falkland Islands Government Director of Health and Social Services Thomas Bale, unveiled a painting and plaque at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, commemorating the role of the SS Uganda in the Falkland Islands conflict. In Gibraltar in 1982, the SS Uganda was converted into a hospital support ship in under 65 hours and was deployed to the Falkland Islands Task Force.

Minister Steven Linares MP, said: ‘It was an honor to travel to the Falkland Islands to pay the respects of the Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service of the liberation of the Falkland Islands. Gibraltar’s connection with the Falkland Islands is historic and long-lasting, and I look forward to further developing the links between our two countries.’

Gibraltar's support for the recovery of the Falklands started from the moment the Islands were invaded by the Argentine military forces. Some of the Royal Navy vessels assembled and were supplied in Gibraltar before joining the Task Force. Likewise the so called Algeciras operation to attack and sink Royal Navy vessels in Gibraltar by Argentine navy divers with magnetic mines was frustrated. Likewise an attempt by Argentina to get hold of more Exocet missiles with fake traders also took place in Gibraltar.