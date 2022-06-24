C24 resolution calls on Argentina and UK to resume Falklands' negotiations

The Special Committee on Decolonization adopted on Thursday a resolution requesting the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to consolidate the current process of dialogue through the resumption of negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute relating to the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).
By the terms of the text titled “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)”, which was adopted without a vote, the Special Committee regretted that, despite the widespread international support for a negotiation between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom, the implementation of the General Assembly resolutions on this question has not yet started.
By other terms, it reiterated that the way to put an end to the special and particular colonial situation in the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) is the peaceful and negotiated settlement of the dispute over sovereignty between the two Governments.
The representative of Chile, introducing the text, noted that the question under consideration is a highly sensitive issue for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, who have expressed support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in multiple regional forums. The draft resolution reflects the key principles established by the United Nations to resolve this special and particular case, she said, pointing to the need for a negotiated solution.
The C24 are clueless, just what is there to talk about, Argentina wants the Falklands, the islanders say you cant have them, end of negotiations,Posted 2 hours ago +2
Trimonde, grow up you know that the Argentines want only one outcome, complete sovereignty and that is not in the trys spirit negotiating. Wr islanders supported by Britain have made our decisions and it does not include Argentina full stop.Posted 49 minutes ago +1
Now get on your bike and ride off into the distance. Your comments have no substance.
Trimonde, when will you finally understand, you will never get the Falklands, the islanders have the right to self determination and that trumps everything , the only people trying to fool the international community are your own politicians with their huge distortion of history,Posted 46 minutes ago +1