Grenada's Gov't changes hands, goes to political newcomer

24th Friday, June 2022 - 09:00 UTC Full article

The new Prime Minister won by 9 votes to 6 after his party had been defeated 15-0 in the two previous elections under older leadership

A 44-year-old lawyer with no previous political career has led Grenada's National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a 9-6 victory in Thursday's general elections.

With these results, Dickon Mitchell has been elected as the country's new prime minister after taking over the NDC leadership in October 2021. He will replace the 75-year-old Dr. Keith Mitchell of the New National Party, (NNP) who has been head of government from 1995 to 2008 and again from 2013 to 2022, although the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of Grenada managed to retain his Parliament seat.

Dickon Mitchell, who ran on behalf of the St. David constituency, won his seat with 4,414 votes, the Parliamentary Elections Office reported. He was running for Parliament for the first time in his life. The NNP won in 2013 and 2018 by 15-0.

The winner said on Facebook that “we are overwhelmed with gratitude and we are humbled before the Lord our God and you, the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Thank you from the bottom of each and every one of our hearts. This victory is not ours, but yours.”

Meanwhile, former NDC Secretary-General Glen Noel congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister and noted that “it is a resounding victory based on the citizens' desire for change and economic and social transformation. They are tired of the same old same old and embrace change, the youthful energy and vision of the new leader Dickon Mitchell, who connected emotionally and his message resonated with the people.”