Johnson tells Fernández Falklanders and Ukrainians entitled to self determination

President Alberto Fernández Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that more Britons were living in Argentina than in the Falkland Islands, but that did not change an iota the Conservative's leader stance that there was nothing to talk about in that regard because Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination, according to his post-meeting comments to the press quoted by Clarín.
Both leaders did agree, however, on the enduring value of the friendship between the British and Argentinian people and that finding ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries would benefit both the UK and Argentina.
The two heads of government also discussed the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the international community upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty by backing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for international support.
The Prime Minister explained to Fernández that the Ukrainians would not stop fighting. He added that they “were seeing their loved ones killed and were fighting for their lives,” according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.
Johnson insisted that the only solution was Ukraine's victory, while Fernández highlighted the need to build bridges of dialogue between the parties in order to exhaust all instances.
President Fernández raised the Falklands' issue. However, the Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question. Johnson stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, “have a right to self-determination,” according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday.
Finding common ground
The Prime Minister and President Fernández agreed to work together on a number of issues of interest to both the UK and Argentina, including sustainable energy and helping to get grain out of Ukraine.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany. Although Argentina is not a member of the G7, it was one of the five guest countries at the two-day event.
Fernández's presence is also boosted by his holding the pro-tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
The G7 brings together the alleged most powerful economies in the world (United States, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, and Canada). Neither China nor Russia are among the group members.
Everything we hear or see is political hype by all countries leaders. Each one jousting for a better position on the world stage.Posted 8 hours ago +2
Meanwhile the innocent are getting the worst deal. Ukrainian people are being killed every day this war has been going on. Argentina has starved half it's people because they have syphoned most of the money away from where it truly is needed.
Many other countries are repeating similar patterns.
Is it not time in this world to stop squabbling among ourselves and start to rebuild the respect we all had for one another . Over population has been the root of tragedy throughout the world. Starvation has driven many over the edge.war has devastated peoples homes adding to the misery.countries just like Argentina trying to control the smaller countries using bullying tactics that are almost equivalent to actual war.
Maybe the most sensible thing to do is find a deserted island and put all the power hungry leaders together on it and let them fight among themselves for awhile. Then maybe the world will become a better place for all humanity.
Money is the root of all evil with religion a close seccond. It brings out the evil in people.
That is why we see so many unhappy Argentines having a go at everyone. They are living in very hard times.
To think how much happier they could all be if they were to remove that sovereignty chip from their shoulders. The south atlantic region would again shine I am sure of that.
It is a proven fact that good trading relations does more for humanity than any war.
Oh for the day man discovers alien worlds. That will be the wake up call humans need to stop all this human tragedy that surrounds us.
What did Johnson say?Posted 14 hours ago +1
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-argentinian-president-fernandez-27-june-2022
Russophone Ukrainians do not necessarily want to join the Russia of Mr. Putin. The Ukrainian President (one of the greatest leaders of our time) himself comes from a Russian speaking family and the tv-series “Servant of the People” is staged in Russian. A majority of Ukrainians voted for Independence in 1991. 30 % have relatives in Russia. Some of the Russophones may have been russophiles a year ago. But the number of “russophiles” has drastically dropped since February this year. The leadership in the Kremlin has destroyed the friendship between the countries for generations to come.Posted 17 hours ago 0