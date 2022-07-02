Ukrainian leader thanks Argentine President for his country's help

Latin America is “a continent of peace that rejects the use of force and promotes dialogue for the resolution of conflicts,” Fernández told Zelenski

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday held a 35-minute telephone conversation with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenski to who he conveyed his condemnation of the Russian invasion and expressed Argentina's willingness to support “all negotiations that may be undertaken for the cessation of hostilities.”

Fernández ratified Argentina's “rejection of the Russian invasion in the same way as it has been doing in all international forums,” according to Casa Rosada sources.

The Ukrainian leader, meanwhile, thanked Fernández on Twitter for Argentina's humanitarian aid and for his “condemnation of Russian aggression and suspension of Russian membership in the #UN Human Rights Council.” Fernández also offered to increase Argentina's humanitarian aid, if necessary.

I continue to establish relations with an important region - Latin America. Talked with President @alferdezprensa, thanked for humanitarian aid, condemnation of Russian aggression and suspension of Russian membership in the #UN Human Rights Council. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2022

According to an official statement, Zelensky conveyed “the tragic balance of daily deaths and humanitarian crisis that his country is experiencing as a result of the war,” while thanking “the reflections, opinions, and support of the Argentine government, which he considered a key and influential country in Latin America.”

Fernández also spoke in his capacity as president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Fernández insisted that Latin America was “a continent of peace that rejects the use of force and promotes dialogue for the resolution of conflicts.”

According to infobae.com, Friday's talk was held at Zelenski's request while Fernández was attending the G7 Summit in Munich, less than 2,000 kilometers from Kyiv.

An official note from the Ukrainian embassy in Buenos Aires conveyed Zelenski's intention to thank Argentina for its “help through the White Helmets.”

The Argentine President questioned Russia's military actions despite his good ties with Vladimir Putin and has never stopped calling for an end to the war.

“I am aware that only 1,800 kilometers separate this compound from where a war is being waged. Argentina condemned the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,” Fernández had told the presidents of the United States and France together with the prime ministers of Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Italy, and hosting Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Argentina has reportedly sent seven 61,90 tons of food, sanitary, hygiene, and shelter supplies to the Ukrainian refugees.