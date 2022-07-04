Uruguayan judge demands explanations regarding Pfizer's COVID-19 vax

An Uruguayan court has ruled that the national government and the laboratory Pfizer must disclose during a hearing this coming Wednesday the exact components of the COVID-19 vaccine of that brand which is widely used throughout the country.

The Uruguayan government and the pharmaceutical were given 48 hours by Judge Alejandro Recarey to submit detailed information on the anticovid vaccines while dealing with an injunction request to halt vaccination among children aged 5 and over which is nevertheless carried out voluntarily.

As per the court's decision, the Executive and the U.S. laboratory will have to provide documentation on the composition of the vaccines, including the possible presence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements,” it was reported.

Also requested are data demonstrating the “innocuousness” of “the substance called messenger RNA” and that “the experimental nature” of the vaccines be accredited.

The judge also demanded explanations as to whether studies have been carried out “to explain the notorious increase in deaths due to covid-19 as of March 2021 in relation to the previous year.”

Pfizer will also have to address the issue “of adverse effects of the vaccines against the so-called Covid-19. In general, and also in detail in relation to the child population,” according to the court document.

Representatives of the Uruguayan Presidency and the Health Ministry as well as from the US pharmaceutical company are to appear at Wednesday's hearing.

The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration, and the Presidency have also been required to submit all the information regarding the contract for the purchase of vaccines, where the clauses of civil indemnity or criminal impunity of the suppliers in the event of adverse effects are to be examined.