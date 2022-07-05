Things will not change under Boris, UK ministers say upon resigning

5th Tuesday, July 2022 - 21:56 UTC Full article

How much longer can PM Johnson survive the current scandal streak?

The British Conservative Government of Boris Johnson has been apparently left against the ropes following Tuesday's back-to-back resignations from the ministers of finance and health citing a “loss of confidence” in Boris Johnson's management.

In the current scenario of successive scandals, some Conservative lawmakers are reportedly trying to renew attempts to unseat Johnson just a month after he survived a confidence vote, although it was clear back then that whatever was left of his administration was already hanging from a thread.

It remains now to be seen how these new departures and the comments made by the resigning ministers play out regarding Johnson's chances of staying in office.

Read also: PM Johnson wins vote of confidence but shadowy future still ahead

This time around, the two officials who stood by Johnson four weeks ago, now said they could no longer serve under the present Prime Minister, whose administration is virtually paralyzed after dealing with one scandal after another.

Health Minister Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak sent their resignation letters within minutes of each other after both had publicly supported Johnson through the Partygate scandal of cavorting staff encounters at Downing Street in breach of strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

“For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly,” Sunak said.

“However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” said Javid on Twitter.

He also stressed in his note to the head of government that “it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership.” He also said many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest “and you have therefore lost my confidence too”

The resignations came as Johnson tried to apologize on TV for what he said was a mistake in not realizing that a former minister was unsuitable for a job after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against Christopher Pincher, whose resignation last Thursday as Government Deputy Chief Whip triggered days of changing narrative from Downing Street.

Explanations arguing a loss of memory on Johnson's part only heightened frustration among Tory MPs with the Johnson administration. Pincher had admitted being very drunk on June 29 at the Carlton Club, a private members' club, in St James's, London when he “embarrassed myself and other people” by allegedly groping two men.

“He's finished,” said one previously loyal Conservative lawmaker quoted by London media on condition of anonymity. “He shouldn't prolong the agony. It's disrespectful to his colleagues, his party and his country.” Still supporting Johnson, however, were Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, it was reported.