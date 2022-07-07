Ukraine asks Paraguay for Mercosur's help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski Wednesday asked his Paraguayan colleague Mario Abdo Benítez to bring the other Mercosur leaders to support his war-torn country through its plight following Russia's invasion.

“President Mario Abdo Benítez spoke today with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski, who thanked Paraguay for its support” and was asked to persuade the other Mercosur to follow in on his example, ahead of the bloc's Summit to be held in Asunción July 21. Paraguay currently holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of Mercosur. Foreign Minister Julio César Arriola also told reporters that both heads of state discussed other bilateral issues and that the Ukrainian leader had expressed his gratitude for Paraguay's help since the beginning of the armed conflict.

Zelenski “made a special request to President Mario Abdo Benítez with respect to being able to send a message during the Mercosur Summit to the member countries, to which the President of Paraguay responded that he would consult with his peers of the group,” Arriola said.

Arriola recalled that Paraguay had stood behind Ukraine at a bilateral level and also on international forums such as the United Nations (UN), the UN Human Rights Council, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Zelenski also mentioned on Twitter that his conversation with Abdo had helped strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries: “We are further strengthening cooperation with the Latin American region. I had the first conversation in the history of Ukraine-Paraguay relations with President Marito Abdo. Fruitful and constructive talks with another friend of Ukraine. We appreciate the support to Ukraine on international platforms,” Volodimir Zelenski said in his language.

A statement from Argentina's Foreign Ministry back in June mentioned Mercosur countries had agreed to address the Ukrainian crisis during the upcoming Summit.