Argentine man reportedly left to die for lacking Bolivian money

11th Monday, July 2022 - 10:04 UTC

The retired teacher from Salta could have been saved had he or his friends had 1,000 Bolivianos, the witness argued

An Argentine man from Salta was allegedly left to die by Bolivian doctors after he could not afford his medical bills in local currency and was told that “your money is of no use to us,” according to Argentine media.

Alejandro Benítez, a retired teacher, had his motorcycle into a truck on Bolivian territory, the reports pointed out. He was taking part in a motorcycle caravan. “It felt like they let him die; they did nothing. They charged us for everything. I feel very helpless because my friend could have been saved,” another biker was quoted by Cadena 3 as saying.

The witness also explained that the accident was in a curve between Santa Cruz de la Sierra and Cochabamba, after which Benítez was rescued by a passing-by ambulance.

“If it had been for the hospitals, the ambulance would never have arrived. Because once it arrived at the hospital in the town where we were, he was very serious and we needed to take him to a bigger city or a private clinic,” but they “wouldn't give me the ambulance to get him out of there,” the witness insisted.

Benítez died in the hall waiting to be treated at a hospital. “I would tell him that my friend was dying and he would tell me ''no, no, your money is useless,” because none of the party members had 1,000 Bolivianos. His friends and relatives then raised US$ 1,500 to bring his remains back to Argentina to be laid to rest.

This uncorroborated story raised the issue of free medical care in Argentina for all foreigners and the alleged lack of reciprocity towards Argentine nationals elsewhere in the region.