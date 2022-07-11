Queen's Guards bearskin caps debate in Commons: petition to replace them by fake ones

This Monday 11 July, the House of Commons will debate a petition relating to the use of real bearskin hats by the Queen's Guards.

Martyn Day MP, a member of the Petitions Committee, has been asked by the Committee to open the debate. MPs from all parties will take part, and the Government will send a minister to respond.

The petition, which has more than 106,000 signatures, states: “There is no excuse for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to continue to effectively fund the slaughter of bears for ceremonial headgear since an indistinguishable alternative has been produced, which is waterproof, and mimics real bear fur in appearance and performance.”

In its response to the petition, provided on 11 February 2022, the Government said: “Currently we have no plans to end the use of bearskins. Bear pelts that are used are the by-products of a licensed cull by the Canadian authorities to manage the wild bear population.”

Petitions debates are 'general' debates which allow MPs from all parties to discuss the important issues raised by one or more petitions, and put their concerns to Government Ministers.

The British Army actually refers to these huge hats as “caps.” They were first worn by British soldiers in 1815, following the defeat of Napoleon’s forces (Republican Guard) at the Battle of Waterloo. The 18-inch-high bearskins made the French elite grenadiers seem taller, more intimidating. To commemorate their victory, the British adopted similar hats for the soldiers who guard royal residences.

The standard bearskin cap of the Foot Guards is 18 inches, yet weighs just 1.5 pounds. That’s because the bearskin is stretched over a basket-like framework to which an adjustable leather skullcap and chin strap are attached for a secure fit. Wearers say the caps are quite comfortable, being both light and cool. However, they say the chin strap needs to be cinched rather tight and takes some getting used to.

The caps are made from the fur of Canadian black bears—one bear, one cap. Needless to say, this makes the animal rights folks in Britain unhappy, so the identity of the British company that makes them is a closely guarded secret. population.” Each bearskin pelt costs £650. With care, a bearskin cap will last 80 years or more