Brazil of Hope alliance makes Lula's candidacy official

21st Thursday, July 2022 - 21:27 UTC Full article

A most recent poll by the Quaest agency showed Lula ahead with 45 % of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro's 31% and Gomes' 8%

A coalition including the Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil Thursday launched the presidential ticket of Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin for the October 2 elections, where incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro is the man to beat

It will be Lula's sixth bid to reach the Planalto Palace, where he spent two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2011.

Parties gathered under the “Brazil of Hope” alliance Thursday confirmed Lula will be joined by former São Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin from the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB).

This year's elections will be held under new rules approved in 2017, which allow for the participation of federations: party alliances that must stay together during the four-year term, if elected. Also endorsing Lula's candidacy were the Communist Party of Brazil, the Green Party, and the front “Let's Go Together for Brazil” front, made up of the Brazilian Socialist Party, the Socialism and Liberty Party, Rede, and Solidarity.

As per a Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decision, parties have time until August 5 to hold their conventions and until August 15 to register their candidacies.

Among Lula's proposals for what would be his third presidency are the strengthening of South-South cooperation with Latin America and Africa, particularly of Mercosur, of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), and of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), coupled with a labor reform and an expanded program of cash handouts, which Bolsonaro renamed to hide the fact that the initiative stemmed from Lula's previous administrations.

The leftwing group also envisions repealing the State's spending ceiling and reviewing the current tax regime, and tackling tax evasion while making “the super-rich” pay more.

Lula also plans a change in the fuel pricing mechanisms, “eliminating the internationalized and dollarized pricing policy” and moving to a model “that takes into account national costs and is adequate to expand investments”.

Meanwhile, the PDT Wednesday confirmed former minister Ciro Gomes' candidacy. Gomes is third in most polls. His votes are believed to be from people who might otherwise support Bolsonaro. The PDT is yet to announce who would run for Vice President.

Bolsonaro is to launch his reelection bid Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.