Luis Suárez, Uruguayan national team's all-time leading scorer, will return to play for his country's club, Nacional

26th Tuesday, July 2022 - 20:37 UTC Full article

The player of the Uruguayan national soccer team, Luis Suárez, published a video on his social networks to give the news that fans of Nacional, one of the most important teams in the Uruguayan league, wanted the most. The 35-year-old forward announced that he has a pre-contract with the club where he was born and said that “in the next few hours details will be finalized”.

“I wanted to thank you for all the affection that we have received, both me and my family, in these last few days, which has been impressive. It is very touching all the videos and messages that have reached us. That made it touch our hearts a lot in this situation that we had to decide,” said the former Atlético Madrid player, the team where he played between 2020 and 2022, and Barcelona (2014-2020).

Suarez, who is the Uruguayan who has scored the most goals in the history with his national team jersey, added: “It was inevitable this opportunity to have the chance to return to play for Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club, of which in the next few hours we will finalize details. Let's hope that the agreement we all wish for will be reached. I hope to be able to enjoy this new stage and see them in the next few days”.

The news comes after an intense social media campaign that went around the world under the hashtag #SuárezANacional, which has been making headlines in the local press for weeks.

In 2014, the Uruguayan, a Liverpool striker at the time, received the Professional Footballers' Association of England (PFA) Player of the Year award, and has become the first Latin American footballer to win the accolade.

Suarez, who is still in Barcelona with his family, received in the last hours a strong proposal from LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer (MLS) to join immediately. The striker prioritized his return to Nacional for the rest of the year and after the World Cup he will continue his career in U.S. soccer.