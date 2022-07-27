Ample majority of US population feel the country is already in recession

United States public opinion is turning its back on president Joe Biden's administration since over three quarters believe is doing a poor job in handling the US economy according to a CNN/SSRS poll.
“The public's perceptions of the economy and of how things are going in the country overall are deeply negative and worsening,” a release on the poll said. “Since the spring, the share of US residents saying things are going badly for the country has climbed 11 points to 79%, the highest since February 2009, and shy of the all-time worst reached in November 2008 2008 by just four points.”
That shift comes largely among Democrats and people of color, the release said.
“Just 38% of Democrats now say things are going well in the country, down from 61% this spring. Likewise, there's been a steep drop among people of color, from 41% saying things were going well in the spring to 27% now,” the release said.
Meanwhile, Biden's numbers among Republicans and independents have held steady.
Nearly 70% of respondents said they believe Biden has not paid enough attention to the nation's most pressing problems, the release said. A mere 18% of Americans say they think the nation's economy as in good shape with 82% believe that economic conditions are poor. About 41% describe the economy as “very poor,” up 11 points since the spring and nearly double of December's numbers.
As some economists warn of a looming recession, most Americans think the US is already there, the release said.
”The poll finds 64% of Americans feel the economy is currently in a recession, higher than the shares who said so just ahead of the Great Recession (46% felt that way in October 2007) and a recession that began in 2001 (44% said the country was already in a recession in February '01),” the release added.
Majorities across parties say the country is already in a recession, including 56% of Democrats, 63% of independents and 76% of Republicans.
Not very encouraging numbers for the Biden administration that faces midterm elections in November and could lose control of Congress.
