South Georgia consultation period for Special Protected Area Management Plan

3rd Wednesday, August 2022 - 08:37 UTC Full article

The Management Plan provides the detail on how the Government of SGSSI plans to set, and meet, conservation objectives for the Protected Areas

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands has announced the opening of the consultation period for the Specially Protected Area Management Plan and Regulations.

On 5th July 2022, GSGSSI announced the designation of the entire landmass of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) as Specially Protected Areas, fulfilling the commitment it made in the “Pathway to Protection”. The designation of the Protected Areas laid the foundation for publication of a Management Plan and legal Regulations, to ensure that the unique terrestrial ecosystems in the Territory enjoy the high level of protection they deserve.

The Management Plan presented this week provides the detail on how the Government of SGSSI plans to set, and meet, conservation objectives for the Protected Areas – to ensure that South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands are safeguarded for future generations.

The Regulations provide the detail of how the Government will limit certain types of activity within the Protected Areas. The Government will continue to recognize and encourage a range of activities within SGSSI that are consistent with the aims and objectives of the Management Plan. The legislation presented outlines a number of prohibitions, but also provides guidance on how activities that may contravene these can be undertaken through the provision of Regulated Activity Permits.

Stakeholders are invited to submit comments and feedback on the Management Plan and Regulations via an online form.

All responses must be submitted by 26th September 2022.