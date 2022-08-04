Brazil: Subsidies help Bolsonaro narrow electoral gap from Lula

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity among lower-class people was on the rise 2 months ahead of the elections, according to a survey released Wednesday.
The study carried out by pollsters Quaest also showed the right-wing leader's approval among the poor bounced back after increasing the Auxilio Brasil subsidy scheme and is bound to keep growing.
Still, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party (PT, left) is ahead with 44% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL, right) would garner 32% of the votes.
The Quaest poll has a margin of error of minus/plus two points.
Lula fell one point compared to June's measurements and Bolsonaro improved by one point in general, but in a sharper way among those who receive the Auxilio Brasil aid, which has just been raised from R$ 400 to R$ 600 (US$ 80 to US$120).
Within that social segment, Lula had 62% support in June against Bolsonaro's 29%, but the leftwing leader dropped to 52% the following month.
Quaest Director Felipe Nunes said that “today's survey brings up concrete evidence that the voter who receives Auxiliary Brazil [aid] started to vote more for Bolsonaro; this means that there may be a greater effect in August when the increase will start to be effective.”
Auxiliary Brazil is expected to be pivotal in Bolsonaro's electoral growth. But Nunes admitted that only next month will it be known by how much and if it is enough to reverse the foreseeable outcome of the elections.
The key day for Bolsonaro's electoral strategy will probably be August 9, when the increase of the Auxilio Brasil, which benefits more than 50 million people, will begin to be paid. On that same August 9, it may be announced that there was deflation in July, something that Bolsonaro himself anticipated in statements made Tuesday.
Last month Congress approved a package of “bonuses” worth around US$ 8 billion in addition to Auxilio Brasil, days after passing a bill to cut down fuel taxes, thus lowering inflation.
Nunes insisted that for the bulk of the 156 million voters, economic and social agendas carried more weight than security and violence, which were important in 2018 when Bolsonaro was elected. “Of course, the economy is still the main issue for 40%” of Brazilian voters, he underlined.
With Lula still ahead among those who prioritize economic and social issues, “Bolsonaro will have to demonstrate” that he is competent to solve those matters; he already has the upper hand among citizens concerned about security and violence, Nunes added.
In case of a second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 51% of the votes against the incumbent leader's 37%, Quaest said.
At times I wonder about the gullibility of the voters in Brazil, then I look around and see just what they accept.Posted 3 hours ago 0
We all know that the increases in government hand outs will vanish faster than ice in a boiling pot of water as soon as the elections are out of the way.
But the poor have always been brought up to look no further than the next meal.
The only way aid to the poor can be perpetuated is by voting for Lula.Posted 2 hours ago 0
It's not possible that in a country that produces so much food (and I'm not talking about soy, because it's not food) there are still hungry human beings!
I thought we had abolished hunger in 2012. But the neoliberals of capitalism destroyed the country. The capitalists starve the people to death!
Please don't say the culprit is the victim!
Mark, Agree completely. The free T-shirts will have worn out long before the promises. Having said that, Brazilian gullibility, like its corruption, is merely more visible, but not fundamentally different from most anyplace else in the world.Posted 34 minutes ago 0