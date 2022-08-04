Bristow Group completes acquisition of BIH, including Falklands' operations

BIH currently deliver combined search and rescue (SAR) and support helicopter services for the UK Ministry of Defense with operations in the Falkland Islands

The Bristow Group announced on Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of British International Helicopter Services Limited (BIH) effective 2nd August 2022, further enhancing its global Government Services offering. BIH also operates support helicopter services in the Falkland Islands.

Bristow will integrate BIH into its UK operations, where BIH will adopt the Bristow name and brand throughout its operations.

“This acquisition further enhances our government services business, and we welcome our new, highly capable and experienced team members into the Bristow family,” said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group.

“We will now build off BIH's longstanding history and strong relationships with the UK Ministry of Defense and will continue providing safe and reliable service to both military and civilian markets.”

“The acquisition of BIH will further enhance Bristow's leading global government services business by strengthening existing relationships and developing new partnerships throughout government sectors for safe and reliable vertical lift solutions,” said Alan Corbett, Senior Vice President of Bristow EAMEA and Search and Rescue.

“Through this acquisition, Bristow is well-positioned to further expand our services throughout the UK and beyond.”

BIH's more than 110 employees currently deliver combined search and rescue (SAR) and support helicopter services for the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) with operations in the Falkland Islands and deliver Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST) helicopter support for the Royal Navy in the UK. BIH currently operates a fleet of two AW189 SAR-configured helicopters, three S61 helicopters and one AS365 helicopter, performing various passenger and freight transport as well as hoist operations.