Chilean exports boosted by non-copper items

9th Tuesday, August 2022 - 08:53 UTC Full article

Chile's Undersecretariat for International Economic Relations (Subrei) Monday announced that, according to Central Bank data, the country's exports grew 10.2% year-on-year between January and July 2022.

A total US$ 59.384 billion were traded in the first seven months of this year as the South American country's commercial exchange “continues to be sustained by the non-copper offer,” with shipments abroad worth over US$ 31,676 million in that category, a 33% increase from the same period of the previous year.

Among the products driving exports upward were lithium, salmon, fertilizers, molybdenum oxide, potassium nitrate, iodine, sawn timber, poultry meat, and machinery, with non-copper sales accounting for 53.3% of all exports.

Meanwhile, international services exceeded US$820 million, a yoy increase of 5.9%. Most shipments (95.5%) were to economies with which Chile has trade agreements, as well as China (US$ 23,697 million - and an annual increase of 14.9%). Exports to the Asian country accounted for 39% of foreign sales.

On the other hand, Chile's imports amounted to US$ 61,240 million, a 27% increase from 2021, consisting mainly of diesel, chemical products, clothing, coal, gasoline, and vehicles.

Undersecretary José Miguel Ahumada explained that the South American country's trade exchange “continues to rise, contributing to improving the prospects for investment and job creation.”

“It is a priority to increase opportunities for our entrepreneurs, strengthening their integration in regional value chains” by generating innovation networks in the areas of manufacturing, services, and digital economy, he also noted. (Source: Xinhua)