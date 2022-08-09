South African business analyst joins Falklands Development Corporation

Talent has a solid understanding of working with smaller and rural communities and will provide much needed capacity to the FIDC

Talent Muzambi joins the Falkland Islands from South Africa, with a wealth of education and over 26 years’ work experience.

Talent says that making a positive impact on businesses, seeing them grow by creating jobs and increasing turnover is the highlight of his career. “This has a ripple effect on their communities, which brings me a great sense of accomplishment”.

Louise Ellis, Acting Managing Director says: “FIDC are delighted to welcome Talent to the Strategic Projects Team. Talent will be supporting the organization and the private sector with collecting and analyzing data to assist informed decision making and developing business models. He has a solid understanding of working with smaller and rural communities and will provide much needed capacity to the Corporation.”.

Talent is an avid chess and table tennis player, enjoys reading and watching cricket and football. He is joined by his wife Nancy and son David. They are all looking forward to joining the Falklands community and participating in all it has to offer.