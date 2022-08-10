Uruguay's Parliament passes defense agreement with China

The document had been signed by the previous Administration of late President Tabaré Vázquez

Uruguay's Congress Tuesday approved the implementation of joint defense efforts with China agreed upon in 2019, when the two countries pledged to increase cooperation between their respective Ministries of Defense, “within the limits of their competencies.”

The document also provides for “the exchange and cooperation in the areas of research and acquisition of defense goods and services and logistical support in the area of international peacekeeping operations” and “the promotion of combined exercises and training, cooperation in matters related to science, technology and military equipment, humanitarian assistance in case of disasters and cooperation in anti-terrorist matters, among others.”

The agreement was entered into “bearing in mind the common interest in the maintenance of peace and security in the international arena and the peaceful settlement of international conflicts.”

Broad Front Senator Daniel Caggiani welcomed the ratification of this agreement, which was unanimously endorsed by his political group.

Senator Sebastián da Silva stressed that this document had been signed by the previous Administration of late President Tabaré Vázquez.

