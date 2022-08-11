Cyclone causes havoc in southern Brazil

So far no casualties have been reported but the risk of landslides remained

A subtropical cyclone has left substantial damage and many people injured in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina, where the seaside resorts have been placed under alert amid landslides.

Some structures were even swept into the Camboriú river between Tuesday and Wednesday, it was reported.

One of the cities most affected by the strong rain and winds was Timbó, where a house under construction collapsed.

In Balneário Piçarras, on the North Coast, a driver was trapped in the debris after his car was crushed by a concrete column and is hospitalized in serious condition.

In Camboriú, a floating club became detached and was dragged into the city's river where the structure was left adrift. The structure was moored on the right bank of the Camboriú river, according to the Navy. Rescue boats were called and tried to contain the platform, but the structure went into the sea, where it broke in half and sank near Ilha das Cabras, in the sea of Praia Central, according to local media.

In Itapema, another structure under construction collapsed, but there were no injuries, according to the construction company.

Civil Defense reported a “very high” risk of landslides and floods in several cities statewide.

In Criciúma, 30 families were rescued from their homes due to flooding or risk in the structures. About 15 people went to the homes of friends and relatives. Others were taken to shelters.

With the overflowing of the river bed that passes through the city, there are records of flooding in the neighborhoods of Sangão, Imperatriz, Vila Macarini, Vila Francesa, Vila Isabel, and Cristo Redentor.

According to Criciúma Civil Defense Director Fred Gomes, the agency was canvassing the area looking for anyone in need of help.

Heavy rains and gusts of wind exceeding 100 kilometers per hour left 200 millimeters of water in Florianópolis, the state's capital, where several streets were flooded.

The weather forecasting company Climatempo predicted that the storms could expand in the coming hours to the southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, as well as to São Paulo, in the southeastern region.

According to Climatempo, the cyclone was advancing from the sea inland and may cause waves over 3 meters high.