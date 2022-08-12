Rosa Weber voted to become Brazilian STF's next Chief Justice

Weber is expected to remain on the post for just a little over a year because she will be reaching her retirement age

Judge Rosa Weber is to take over as Brazil's new Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice on September 12 after Wednesday's voting when the incumbent Luiz Fux completes his two-year term.

Weber is currently Deputy Chief Justice. Her term as STF is scheduled to span until October of next year when she will have to retire because she will be turning 75. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso will take over as DCJ.

It is customary that the oldest justice who has not yet held the presidency succeeds the previous CJ. She said that, despite this tradition, she is “absolutely touched by the vote of confidence.

”Especially in these tumultuous times we are living through, holding this position is an immense challenge. I will try to perform it with all seriousness and with the certainty of Your Excellencies' support, which will be fundamental for me. Always in defense of the integrity and sovereignty of the Constitution and the democratic regime,” Weber said on her election by her fellow STF Justices.

The election was conducted digitally. Before the session, the justices received a link and voted quickly.

According to press reports, Weber's inauguration was scheduled for after the September 7 Independence Day celebrations as rumors mount that President Jair Bolsonaro might try an uprising to avoid facing Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva at the October elections, when he is believed to be beaten, according to all polls.

Fux's term expires Saturday, Sept. 10.

In demonstrations staged by Bolsonarist groups last year, the head of state delivered speeches which were regarded as threatening the STF through a coup. Hostilities between Bolsonaro and the STF have mounted over time.