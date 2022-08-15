Argentine diplomatic offensive on Malvinas question in the region

Secretary Guillermo Carmona leaves for Brazil where he has scheduled several meetings and conferences

This week Argentina's Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic Secretary, Guillermo Carmona is off to Brazil where he has scheduled several conferences and to request greater support for Argentina's claim over the Falkland Islands.

As pointed out in the official release, Carmona leaves for Brazil on Tuesday August 16 (until the 19th) with the purpose of a multiple political agenda. He will also be participating in a seminar on “Bi-continental and Oceanic Argentina: Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic” at the University of Brasilia and the Rio Branco Institute from Itamaraty, which is the think-tank of Brazilian foreign ministry.

Carmona also has scheduled several top level meetings with cabinet ministers from the government of president Jair Bolsonaro. However there is no confirmation of a Bolsonaro meeting who is in the midst of his reelection campaign.

Carmona not only pretends a more definitive support from Brazil in the Malvinas Question but also intends to discuss issues related to the South Atlantic and some existing treaties. During his meeting with diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Brasilia, a room in the consular section of the building will be named, “Islas Malvinas”.

Carmona has been very active on the Malvinas question despite the Argentine government turmoil and cabinet reshuffle. He also participated at the UN C24 Decolonization Special Committee hearings and held meetings and discussions with US Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and several C24 member country ambassadors, including Chair Keisha McGuire from Grenada.

Following on Brazil, Carmona is scheduled to make similar trips both to Uruguay and Chile, members of C24.