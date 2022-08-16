Argentine Gov’t tipped of Iranian terrorist arriving in the country

There were no reports on the accuracy of Milman’s allegations

Argentine Deputy Gerardo Milman of the opposition Together for Change (Juntos por el Cambio – JxC) alliance Sunday requested immigration and airport Police authorities to investigate allegations that an Iranian terrorist of the Quds Force arrived in Argentina on a Turkish Airlines flight.

There were no reports on the actions taken after the warning. The congressman allegedly received information from confidential sources informing him about the arrival of the Iranian special force.

Amid the Emtrasur 747’s scandal in which the alleged underlying reasons for the Venezuelan-flagged freighter to have so many Iranian crewmembers are under investigation, Milman drew the Government’s attention to a Turkish Airlines flight that should be checked to verify whether a member of the Iranian Quds Force, accused by the United States of being involved in terrorist activities, was on board.

“I ask the authorities of Migration and the Airport Security Police to pay absolute attention to the arrival of the @TurkishAirlines flight to Buenos Aires today,” Milman said on his Twitter account Sunday.

Milman, who is also involved in the Emtrasur case, insisted that the US-built four-engine freighter “cannot return to Venezuela [because] it is a plane linked to terrorism” in addition to carrying “people who commit terrorist acts” and “war material, also drug trafficking, in general these are the cargoes it has had.”

The US Department of Justice takes as a reference the alleged link of Mahan Air to Hezbollah with the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran (IRGC-QF), an organization singled out as terrorist by the United States.

“It's important that that aircraft stops flying anywhere in the world. What is striking on the part of the expressions of various officials of Nicolás Maduro's regime is the lack of understanding that in Argentina we live in a republic and Fernández does not have the constitutionality to intervene in a judiciary decision,” said Milman, who was one of the whistleblowers of the Venezuelan plane seized at Ezeiza after bringing five Iranians into the country. The Boeing 747 had been transferred earlier this year from Mahan Air to Emtrasur, a cargo subsidiary of Venezuela’s flag carrier Conviasa.

The Quds Force, a powerful elite paramilitary arm of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whose 1994 chief, Ahmad Vahidi, is wanted internationally for the 1994 AMIA bombing.

Last week, Argentine Judge Federico Villena acquiesced to a request that the aircraft be placed at the disposal of his Court as well as that of Washington DC Judge Michael Harvey.