Brazilian port of Santos handles growing volumes of trade

16th Tuesday, August 2022 - 20:30 UTC Full article

The state-owned Santos Port Authority (SPA) reported over the weekend that volumes handled through the largest seaport in Brazil grew 2.3% between April and June of 2022, reaching 42 million tons of goods.

All financial indicators improved thanks to the “review and modernization of the processes and the culture of efficiency and austerity implemented in the [SPA] company.”

Regarding containers in which most of the value-added cargo is transported, the increase was 3.3%, which is tantamount to up to 1.2 million TEU (standard unit of a 20-foot container).

The quarterly net profit totaled R$ 144.8 million (US$ 28.17 million), a 46.4% improvement from the second quarter of 2021.

According to SPA, recurring operating costs represented 24.2% of net revenue, a gain of 3.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses accounted for 8.6% of revenues in the 2nd quarter, a 0.6% drop.

The SPA also made the news last week after clearing the Cypriot-flagged MV Captain John P to dock with three people on board suspected of having contracted monkeypox.

The cargo ship was authorized into port after receiving the nod from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), following the submission of a safety plan.

According to Anvisa, current protocols do not foresee any quarantine for vessels with cases of monkeypox.

The vessel was stemming from the port of San Lorenzo in Argentina, it was reported.