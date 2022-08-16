Uruguayan FM stresses “One China” principle

16th Tuesday, August 2022 - 09:55 UTC Full article

“Since 1988 there are no two opinions,” Bustillo insisted

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said in an interview published over the weekend that his country adhered to the one-China principle whereby Taiwan would be a rogue province yet to rejoin the mainland politically.

“Uruguay's stance has been clear in recognizing the one-China principle ... since 1988 when we established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China,” Bustillo told China's news service Xinhua.

“Since 1988 there are no two opinions. All Uruguayan governments have recognized this principle and obviously the current government has done so as well,” he added.

Asked about US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan and China's ensuing measures, Bustillo replied that “we are respectful of the sovereign decisions taken by each country.” He added that Uruguay's main concern was “the increase of tensions at the international level due to different factors.”

Regarding Uruguay's ties with China, Bustillo explained that “we have been building and deepening an excellent relationship since 1988.” He added that “we have given ourselves the opportunity to grow in that relationship in different aspects and particularly in the deepening of trade relations.”

Also adhering to the principle of Taiwan being an “inalienable” part of China's territory, pursuant to United Nations resolution 2758 of 1971 was Bolivia's Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani, who expressed his country's support for the One China principle in a statement released Saturday.

“Bolivia according to Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations with the People's Republic of China of July 9, 1985, recognizes that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal Government in China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory,” Mamani wrote. (Source: Xinhua)