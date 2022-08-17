Chile Day in London next December 12/13. Finance minister attending

Finance minister Mario Marcel will be heading the Chilean delegation for the two day event next December

Chilean Finance minister Mario Marcel will be attending the eleventh edition of the Chile Day in London scheduled to take place next December with the purpose of strengthening economic and financial relations between the two countries in a raft of disciplines. The two-day event is expected to take place 12/13 December.

The ministry in a release underlined that Chile will underline before its UK peers, issues of relevance for the future of Chile, plus advances in the financial field, which have taken place in recent years.

“These meetings help to strengthen links with foreign investors, particularly in the UK since they address areas of interest such as green finances, fin-techs, financial markets' governance, financing for new enterprises, risk capital, infrastructure, economic growth and reforms, among other issues”.

The president of the Chilean Central Bank Rosanna Costa is also expected to attend Chile Day. Minister Marcel last month participated in a similar event, Chile Day in New York, during which he said “there was much interest in continuing to invest in Chile”.

Chile once considered the most stable of Latin American economies and the show case for foreign investors, since the social upheaval of 2019 has undergone the process of politically electing an extraordinary assembly to draft a new more inclusive, modern constitution. However opinion polls seem to indicate it has gone too far, and not surprisingly a referendum scheduled for September far from approval is showing a strong rejection.

Likewise with the description of Chile as a most stable country as dynamic economy.