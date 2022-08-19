Chilean lawmakers to be tested for drug consumption

All deputies will have to take the test this year

Chile's Lower House passed an internal regulation whereby Deputies will have to submit a hair sample for a toxicology test and drew lots for the first 78 of the 150 of them who will have to abide by the new indication.

The measure stems from a regulation approved on July 13, which adds the drug test to add transparency to the lawmaking work. The regulation, made up of 11 articles, aims to regulate “the prevention of the abuse of narcotic or psychotropic substances or drugs and establishes the periodical realization of controls to the deputies in office, with the purpose of raising the standards of transparency in the parliamentary work, together with avoiding the commission of drug trafficking crimes or others related thereto... ”

The procedure will seek to detect cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazepines, opiates, and amphetamines. Tests will be carried out at the University of Chile, where lawmakers will have to submit a form stating the possible medical consumption of any of these substances when prescribed by a licensed physician.

If any of the targeted substances is detected but a medical indication is proved, the test will be considered negative, but if there is no medical reason, the test will be considered positive and the case will go to the Ethics Committee and the DEputy involved will be banned from voting on drug-related bills. Those who refuse to take the test will also be referred to the Ethics Commission.

The bill also mandates deputies testing positive to authorize in writing the lifting of bank secrecy. If financial movements over US$ 30,000 are detected, that information too will be reported to the Ethics and Transparency Committee.

All sitting deputies will have to take the test this year. Starting next year, tests will be carried out randomly every six months.