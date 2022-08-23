Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Uruguay

Physicians are to rule out other more frequent ailments before suspecting monkeypox, Uruguay's Health Ministry explained

Uruguayan health authorities have confirmed a third monkeypox infection had been detected in the country after 38 suspected cases were ruled out.

Of the discarded cases, one was in the department of Artigas, two in Colonia, four in Maldonado, one in Rivera, one in Salto, three in Tacuarembó, and 20 in Montevideo, although the three patients are in the country's capital city.

The first case of monkeypox was confirmed on July 29 in a patient who had a travel history, and the second case was detected on August 6.

Health Minister Daniel Salinas announced a few days ago that the monkeypox situation in the country was “stable”.

Health Ministry sources explained that a suspicious case is understood to be anybody person of any age with a watery skin rash that cannot be explained by other reasons, such as an allergy, and who also shows other symptoms, such as headaches, sudden onset of fever over 37.5 ºC or a feverish sensation, muscle aches, back pain, asthenia (chronic fatigue) or lymphadenopathy (swollen or enlarged lymph nodes).

Physicians are also advised to rule out other more common diseases causing skin rashes, such as chickenpox, measles, Zika, dengue fever, chikungunya, and others, before suspecting monkeypox.

The Ministry added that a patient progresses from a suspected case to a probable case when in addition to symptoms there is an epidemiologic link (close exposure without respiratory protection; direct physical contact, including sexual contact; or contact with contaminated materials, such as clothing or bedding) with a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to symptom onset.

A case is only considered confirmed when there is a positive laboratory test for monkeypox virus by molecular testing.