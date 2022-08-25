Carmona visits Santiago, thanks Chile for its support on the Malvinas Question

Argentina's Secretary in charge of Malvinas, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona, following on his tour of neighboring countries, the first of which was Brazil, has now continued with a visit to Chile.
A brief release from the Chilean foreign ministry points out that Carmona met with Deputy foreign minister Ximena Fuentes and her team of advisors during which the Argentine official thanked his Chilean counterparts for their standing support in the Malvinas Question in the UN and international forae..
Carmona also made it a point to underline the significance of the resumption of flights between Chile and the Falklands/Malvinas Islands. In effect every Saturday a Latam aircraft flies from Punta Arenas to MPA, and a couple of hours later makes the return trip. Likewise once a month the flight makes a call at Rio Gallegos in Santa Cruz province.
Another significant issues in the bilateral agenda was Antarctic cooperation, particularly with the recently created National Chile-Argentina Committee on Antarctica Affairs, which accordingly has the purpose of studying, promoting joint actions in the framework of the Antarctic Treaty System to which both countries belong.
Similarly other issues related to Antarctica, particularly since Chile moved the headquarters of its Antarctic Institute to Punta Arenas, while Argentina is increasing Antarctica related issues to Ushuaia.
En Santiago de Chile, junto al Embajador Bielsa, nos reunimos con Ximena Fuentes (@XFuentes) Subsecretaria de Relaciones Exteriores y Alex Wetzig, Secretario General de Política Exterior.— Guillermo Carmona (@grcarmonac) August 25, 2022
Les expresé el agradecimiento por el apoyo constante de Chile por la Cuestión #Malvinas
Carmona met with Deputy foreign minister Ximena Fuentes and her team of advisors during which the Argentine official thanked his Chilean counterparts for their standing support in the Malvinas Question in the UN ...Posted 6 hours ago 0
The evidence suggests that the UN General Assembly is happy with the situation regarding the Falklands. Falklands -The Last UN Resolution (UNGA 43/25 of 7
November 1988 (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/50491466/Falklands_The_Last_UN_Resolution_UNGA_43_25_of_7_November_1988
No mention of the maritime dispute then?Posted 2 hours ago 0
https://en.mercopress.com/2021/08/30/chile-and-argentina-agree-to-discuss-ongoing-continental-shelf-differences-south-of-cape-horn
Or secret Chilean helicopter flights to the Falklands.
Or even why the Argentinians have their new radar in TDF pointing west watching Chile, instead of east where:
‘all continental, maritime, Antarctic, and island airspace will be under Argentine monitoring and control’.
‘restores Argentina's capacity to monitor the air space with a projection over the South Atlantic islands and Argentina's Antarctica settlements.
The Argies need to be watching this seabed dispute very carefully, looks very much like a secret plan to link up the Falklands and Chilean EZZs and cut off Argentina from the Antarctic.