Carmona visits Santiago, thanks Chile for its support on the Malvinas Question

25th Thursday, August 2022 - 10:12 UTC Full article

Picture supplies by the Chilean foreign ministry showing Carmona and the delegation that received him in Santiago

Argentina's Secretary in charge of Malvinas, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona, following on his tour of neighboring countries, the first of which was Brazil, has now continued with a visit to Chile.

A brief release from the Chilean foreign ministry points out that Carmona met with Deputy foreign minister Ximena Fuentes and her team of advisors during which the Argentine official thanked his Chilean counterparts for their standing support in the Malvinas Question in the UN and international forae..

Carmona also made it a point to underline the significance of the resumption of flights between Chile and the Falklands/Malvinas Islands. In effect every Saturday a Latam aircraft flies from Punta Arenas to MPA, and a couple of hours later makes the return trip. Likewise once a month the flight makes a call at Rio Gallegos in Santa Cruz province.

Another significant issues in the bilateral agenda was Antarctic cooperation, particularly with the recently created National Chile-Argentina Committee on Antarctica Affairs, which accordingly has the purpose of studying, promoting joint actions in the framework of the Antarctic Treaty System to which both countries belong.

Similarly other issues related to Antarctica, particularly since Chile moved the headquarters of its Antarctic Institute to Punta Arenas, while Argentina is increasing Antarctica related issues to Ushuaia.