Uruguay chosen by WHO for hepatitis B and C program

Some 24,000 people are believed to have either form of hepatitis nationwide.

Uruguayan authorities have announced that as of next month healthcare facilities will be surveyed to detect the presence of hepatitis B and C in order to provide input for the development and adjustment of policies regarding these maladies and meet World Health Organization (WHO) requirements to reduce the number of infected people by 2030.

In Uruguay, “about 400 cases of hepatitis C are detected each year, which represents a 0.7% prevalence,” said General Health Director Miguel Asqueta, who added preventive measures such as the use of the hepatitis B vaccine will also be adopted.

The official also announced Uruguay had been chosen to participate in the HEAT project, carried out by the Coalition for the Global Elimination of Hepatitis (CGHE).

Uruguay is facing the challenge of meeting the goal of reducing the incidence of hepatitis by 90% by 2030 and the mortality it causes by 65%, in line with the global plan to eradicate viral hepatitis, designed by the WHO, Asqueta said.

On making the announcement, Asqueta was flanked by the Health Ministry's STI-HIV-AIDS Program Director Renée Diverio and the head of the National Liver Transplant Program Solange Gerona, among other scientists.

Asqueta also explained that a presidential decree had been issued to include hepatitis C testing in people's health cards, which will contribute to its detection, treatment, and control.

Gerona added that the data collected through these efforts will be used to further develop the country's health policies.

