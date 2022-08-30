Son of Che Guevara dies in Venezuela aged 60

Camilo Guevara had been in Buenos Aires in 2018 for a photo exhibition

Camilo Guevara March, one of the sons of Cuban guerrilla fighter Ernesto Guevara, nicknamed “Che” for his Argentine origins, died Monday in Caracas, it was reported. He was 60.

He leaves behind a daughter, Camila, whom he had fathered with Suylén Milanés, who died aged 50 earlier this year and was the daughter of Cuban singer Pablo Milanés.

In addition to Camilo, Che was the father of Aleida, Hilda, Celia, and Ernesto.

“It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas, as a director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father's extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, his widow and daughters and the entire Guevara March family,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

A Law graduate with a major in Labor Law, Camilo was the director of the Che Guevara Center in Havana, an institution in charge of disseminating the thought, life, and work of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla fighter.

Cuba's Prensa Latina news service said Guevara March died “as a result of a pulmonary thrombosis that resulted in a heart attack.”

Che Guevara was born in Rosario, Argentina, in the 1920s and became a prominent figure in the Cuban 1959 Revolution and a guerrilla leader in South America. He was executed by the Bolivian army in 1967.