Falklands training the next generation of government leaders

1st Thursday, September 2022 - 14:07 UTC Full article

In November 2020, the Falkland Islands Government launched its new Management Trainee program as part of a two-year initiative aimed at identifying and supporting the next generation of government leaders.

Shannon Alazia and Ariane Brownlee were successful in their applications and the program provided a consistent and cohesive approach to study and training via a schedule of activities to prepare participants for a future career in the public sector.

During the first five months of the program, one trainee spent five months in the Policy and Economic Development, while the other worked within Development and Commercial Services.

During the second year, both trainees undertook rotations across different directorates including: The Attorney General’s Office, Human Resources Department and the Treasury Department followed by a period of time at the Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) in London. They were able to lead on and contribute to a number of exciting projects including: Stanley’s city status application, The Islands Plan, Return to Work Interview Engagement and exposure to multiple different work-streams, such as the annual budget setting, legislative drafting and project management.

On successful completion of the program, both Shannon and Ariane will have achieved a Level 5 CMI accredited qualification in Leadership and Management.

When asked about their experiences, Ariane and Shannon said: ‘It has been an incredible experience from start to end. We have both learnt a huge amount about FIG and being able to get involved in big projects such as The Islands Plan, Return to Work Interview Engagement, budget setting and so much more has allowed for us both to have our names attached to something that looks to the future of the Islands. FIG has supported our development throughout this experience and we look forward to working with them in some capacity in the future.”

Following the success of this program, FIG is delighted to confirm that it will run for a second consecutive cohort, providing an additional opportunity to those who may be interested in becoming leaders of the future to develop valuable skills and experience, while working within a dynamic and diverse environment.

Chief Executive, Andy Keeling said: “Both Ariane and Shannon have enjoyed tremendous success in their roles over the last two years, contributing to a lot of significant work and being part of driving improvements across FIG. They have had access to a great deal of support and exposure to the way FIG works, which will be of huge benefit to their future careers. I know they will be asset to any organization or business and would encourage them to continue to work in the public sector. I would like to sincerely thank them for their work. I look forward to working with the next cohort of management trainees and continue to enable this scheme to go from strength to strength.”

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink added: “Ariane and Shannon should be proud of everything they have achieved during these past two years. Through this program we have provided a structured way to support our management trainees and provide them with the tools and experience they need for a career within the Government or elsewhere. It also helps our ambition to develop local people to fill senior Government posts in the future providing greater corporate knowledge and reducing churn. I am delighted that the management trainee posts will be open for recruitment again and look forward to meeting the next two candidates. I wish Ariane and Shannon the best of luck with the next steps in their careers and know that they can look back on this role with great pride.”

Applications will shortly be considered for the next two Management Trainees, and will be advertised in the Penguin News from Friday 2 September.