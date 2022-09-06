Boric announces adjustments will be made after Rejection prevailed

Jackson was one of the Boric administration's masterminds behind the Constitutional Convention that ended up in a political fiasco

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Monday announced a few “adjustments” will be made to his administration after voters chose to reject the progressive Constitution penned to replace the one from the Agusto Pinochet era.

Boric said the new changes are to be designed “to address the challenges of the country” after Sunday's referendum.

“We know that our country's challenges are not limited to the constitutional issue. As a government we have the obligation to attend to the demands of our compatriots,” Boric said as he announced that “strong answers” were to be “expected in the face of precariousness, violence in the south, housing deficit, increase in the cost of living, lack of care support, reactivation of our economy, eternal waiting lists in health, quality in education” and “in low pensions.”

“Facing the great challenges will soon require adjustments in our government teams to face this new period with renewed vigor,” he added.

Boric said Chileans can “rest assured that the road to a new Constitution will never be an obstacle to respond to the urgencies” reported by the country.

Only 38.08% of Chileans supported the new Constitution which was also backed by the head of state, which allowed for readings that already over 60% of the constituency disapproved of Boric's government.

Among the main changes expected to be announced shortly were Giorgio Jackson taking over the Social Development ministry after Jeanette Vega's resignation amid a scandal in which she was proved to have tried in May to contact the violent CAM Mapuche rebel Hector Llaitul, who was arrested in August.

Izkia Siches might also leave the Interior Ministry. A physician by trade, she is said to be a likely candidate for the Public Health Ministry.