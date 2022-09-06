Lugo to be transferred to Buenos Aires clinic

The former president opens his eyes and interacts with his milieu

Former Paraguayan President and current Senator Fernando Lugo is to continue his recovery in Argentina, it was announced Monday in Asunción.

The Frente Guasu leftwing leader's family and friends chose Argentine over Cuba on proximity considerations. Relatives of Lugo were in Buenos Aires Monday making the necessary arrangements and the former Catholic bishop is due in the Argentine capital between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are already leaving to prepare everything that corresponds so that Fernando Lugo can receive the best care and can carry out the rehabilitation process, we are all confident that it will be positive. The Fleming Clinic in South America and in the world itself is ranked among the best for rehabilitation of this type,” Former Senator Alberto Grilon said as he thanked the Argentine government and friends for their help.

Grillón also said he had visited Lugo on Monday and found him “very stabilized” and eager to rehabilitate himself.

Senator Jorge Querey, who is also the Lugo family's head physician, also explained that the former president would be arriving in Buenos Aires between Tuesday and Wednesday to be admitted at the Fleni clinic.

Lugo, 71, remains in the intensive care unit of a clinic in Asunción after being diagnosed with a stroke associated with an arteriovenous malformation that required surgery, among other procedures.

“He is waking up at times,” Querey said. He is also interacting with his milieu and is able to follow simple orders, he added while pointing out that the Frente Guasu leader was opening his eyes and squeezing his hands, which are very encouraging signs for recovery.

Fernando Lugo suffered a stroke in his office at the National Congress last August 10 and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the San Roque Sanatorium. A few hours later he was transferred for further studies to the Migone Sanatorium, where he underwent surgery.

During his presidency, Lugo was diagnosed with an initial stage of lymphoma cancer for which he received treatment in Brazil and was able to continue with a normal life.