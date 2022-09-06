Next British Prime Minister strong supporter of the Falklands

On Monday 5 September 2022, it was announced that the Rt Hon Liz Truss MP had been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party, following the resignation of Boris Johnson MP and subsequent leadership election.

Boris Johnson will travel to Balmoral, on Tuesday 6 September 2022, to meet with Her Majesty The Queen when he will resign as Prime Minister. Shortly after this, Liz Truss will also meet with Her Majesty The Queen when she is expected to be appointed by the Monarch as the new Prime Minister.

Liz Truss has always been a strong supporter of the Falkland Islands. In September 2021, she was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs. In this role she has actively promoted the Falkland Islands and defended Islanders’ right to self-determination, not least in this 40th Anniversary year.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink said: “I would like to congratulate the Rt Hon Liz Truss on becoming our new Prime Minister. In 2013 the people of the Falklands voted decisively to continue our status as an internally self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom. We look forward to continuing our modern and mutually beneficial partnership based on the principle of self-determination.

Members of the Falkland Legislative Assembly look forward to working with the new Prime Minister and her team in facing the challenges ahead.”