CFK case: Assailant's girlfriend also arrested

7th Wednesday, September 2022 - 07:12 UTC Full article

Uliarte is believed to know more

Argentine investigators suspect the Brazilian suspect who perpetrated the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last Thursday did not act alone. His girlfriend has also been arrested.

Pictures reportedly taken months before the attack of Fernando Sabag Montiel and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte posing with a Bersa pistol like the one used in the failed attack went viral Tuesday.

According to media reports in Buenos Aires, the case goes beyond Sabag and Uliarte and would involve a group of “haters.”

Uliarte, 23, refused to testify Tuesday when questioned by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti. She had been arrested Sunday after inconsistencies were found between her original testimony and the evidence.

Her first public counselor resigned on the grounds that he was already representing Sabag and his defense strategy might collide with Uliarte's interests.

Uliarte is placed in the vicinity of CFK's apartment at the time of the attack and is believed to know more about the failed assassination attempt than she is willing to admit.