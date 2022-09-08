London Bridge Operation set in place

8th Thursday, September 2022 - 19:02 UTC Full article

Among the rites to be observed, all MPs shall pledge their allegiance to King Charles

The so-called “London Bridge Operation” protocol has been activated after today's death of Queen Elizabeth. It consists of a series of meticulously planned actions to be carried out involving Prime Minister Liz Tuss, the Anglican Church, the London Police, the armed forces, and the media. The proceedings will last for weeks.

After the Queen's private secretary Edward Young pronounced the words “London Bridge is Down,” the mechanism devised in 1960 and updated overtime was triggered. Among the measures to be followed, the BBC shall not be able to broadcast comedy any shows and 41 cannon shots will be fired to begin the road to the succession to the throne.

After a day of mourning nationwide, the state funeral will be held about 10 days after the Queen's death.

The Accession Council is also due to meet at St. James's Palace, where it will proclaim the new king. In addition, the House of Commons will convene MPs for the respective oath to the new monarch.

With flags flying at half-mast, Prince Charles is to deliver a speech during which a minute's silence will be observed. After his coronation, Charles is to begin a tour of the states that make up the United Kingdom.

UK government departments have been instructed to show “discretion” while Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to release an official statement.

Parliamentary businesses will be suspended for 10 days and the sovereign’s coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament.