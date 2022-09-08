Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96

“There is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen's health,” the BBC reported

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the BBC has reported.

Born in 1926, the British monarch ascended the throne in 1952, 70 years ago, succeeding her father, King George VI. She became the world's longest-lived monarch.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and queen consort are to remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Household of Windsor announced on its official Twitter account.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this morning.

Buckingham Palace's announcement came a day after the 96-year-old queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister in the Drawing Room of Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The queen previously accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Truss as his successor.

Truss, 47, became the third and youngest woman to be elected prime minister, and the first of either gender not to formally meet the Queen in England after election.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles of Wales – who became King in the moment the Queen died – and his siblings Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne were all at the monarch's Scottish residence.

The Queen's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are also among those traveling to be by Her side.

Harry’s wife Meghan is travelling to Scotland while William’s wife Catherine is remaining in Windsor to take care of their children.