Uruguayan FM headed for Berlin talks

Bustillo discussed possible high-level visits with French diplomatic officials

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Wednesday met with French authorities in Paris before flying on to Berlin, where he will hold talks with his German colleague Annalena Baerbock.

Bustillo is on a European tour seeking to advance negotiations toward the ratification of the Mercosur-European Union deal.

The trip began Monday in Madrid and continued in Brussels, where he was welcomed Tuesday 6 by European Union (EU) authorities. On Wednesday he met with France's Foreign Trade Minister Olivier Becht, with whom he discussed the economic trade flows between Uruguay and France and how the Mercosur-European Union agreement would impact the current scenario.

Both dignitaries agreed to coordinate efforts to strengthen ties in the commercial and investment areas, as well as to manage the best way to advance in the finalization of the bi-regional negotiations, it was reported.

Bustillo also met with Emmanuel Bonne, director of the Diplomatic Cell of the Presidency of the Republic and a diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron. During their encounter, they reviewed the bilateral relationship and possible high-level visits, and also the Mercosur-EU agreement.

Bonne and Bustillo expressed their confidence in strengthening ties between both nations and advancing in all areas of common interest.