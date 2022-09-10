UK military and defense world pay tribute to the Commander in Chief of Britain's Armed Forces

10th Saturday, September 2022 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted: “The sad passing today of Her Majesty The Queen will be felt by every member of her Armed Forces.

Tributes from across the military and defense world are being paid to Her Majesty The Queen following the death of the longest reigning monarch in British history. Defense politicians, and Members of Parliament who have military backgrounds, joined veterans and many military charities, several for which the Queen was patron, in paying their respects.

Many others with connections to the military from around the world joined in the outpouring of honor and respect for Britain’s beloved late monarch, who was not only the head of state for the United Kingdom and many countries across the realm of the Commonwealth but also Commander-in-Chief of Britain's Armed Forces.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted: “The sad passing today of Her Majesty The Queen will be felt by every member of her Armed Forces.

“Her Majesty was more than their Commander in Chief, she was their guardian. She was deeply involved in championing their welfare & supporting them before, during and after operations.

”She dedicated her life to serving her nation. The motto of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is 'Serve to Lead'. The Queen's lifetime was a living embodiment of that.“

A post on the British Army's official Twitter account simply read: ”It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.“

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the Commons Defense Select Committee, said: ”Our world is suddenly on pause. All our thoughts, love and prayers are with Her Majesty.“

Plymouth Conservative MP Johnny Mercer, a former soldier with a long connection to the Armed Forces who this week lost his role as Minister for Veterans' Affairs under newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss' cabinet reshuffle, said: ”Devastating news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

“You set the most flawless example for us all. It was the privilege of my life to serve you.”

Richard Foord, a former Army Major and the Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: “For over 70 years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a figure of unity and stability for everyone across the UK.

”She embodied the very best of Britain, selflessly devoting herself to serving the people of our proud country without respite or complaint until the very end.“

Director of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, posting on social media, said: ”I, and the whole of GCHQ, extend our deep condolences to the Royal Family.

“Her Majesty The Queen was the longest-serving recipient of GCHQ's intelligence reports. She has been a constant in all of our lives and will be very much missed.”