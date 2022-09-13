Charles III proclaimed in the Falkland Islands

Governor Alison Blake CMG proclaims King Charles III

With the presence of Falkland Islands elected members of the Legislative Assembly, top officials from the government, and representatives from BFSAI, Governor Alison Blake CMG proceed to proclaim the new sovereign, His Majesty Charles III.

The ceremony took place Sunday morning at Government House.

It was also announced that the Government House flag will remain at half mast until after the State Funeral, Monday 19th September

Government House has informed members of the Falkland Islands community that a Condolence Book for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be available at the office entrance of Government House from 8 am to 16:30 am, Monday to Friday.

Last week the Falkland Islands Government said that in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, FIG buildings will fly flags at half mast and a period of national mourning will be observed.