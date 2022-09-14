Falklands Public Holiday and national two minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

All flags, including the Union flag, should continue to be flown at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday 20 September, when the period of national mourning ends

Falkland Islands Government has made the following announcement referred to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September at 11am (UK time) in Westminster Abbey.

The Falkland Islands will observe a two-minute silence at 11am local time.

Monday 19 September has been declared a Public Holiday in the Falkland Islands as a mark of respect for Her Majesty. All flags, including the Union flag, should continue to be flown at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday 20 September.

The period of national mourning will end with the return of flags to full mast.

A book of condolence is available for the public to sign in the West Office porch way of Government House from 8am to 4:30pm during weekdays, and the book will close at 4:30pm on Monday 19 September.

If you are unable to visit Government House but would like to send a written message, please post this to the Press Office, Government House, Stanley.

You can also pay tribute via the official website for the Royal Family, where an online condolence book is available by visiting: https://www.royal.uk/