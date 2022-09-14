Maduro and Ortega unwelcome at Queen's funeral

14th Wednesday, September 2022

The UK does not even recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela

British authorities have left Presidents Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela out of the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday in London.

No representatives will be welcome from Afghanistan and Syria as well, it was reported.

The UK does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as president and recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó instead, which has been pivotal to the controversy on who should control Venezuela's gold stored in the Bank of England but the UK has not taken a stance regarding Nicaragua's human rights violations.

Also sidelined from the state funeral were the governments of Russia, Belarus, and Burma, it was reported in London.

Over 100 political leaders from all over the world are to convene Monday at the British capital in what has been forecast to be the event most-viewed ever on TV, as US President Joseph Biden will top the list of foreign dignitaries.

Spain will be represented by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Due to the family ties between the two royal houses, the emeritus King Juan Carlos and his wife Sofia were also invited, causing a stir in Spain where the figure of the monarch who abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son is very controversial.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will also be attending, in what will be Naruhito's first international outing since his crowning in 2019. The Queen maintained a close relationship with three generations of Japanese emperors in her 70 years as head of state. Naruhito had been invited to the United Kingdom, but the trip was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The imperial couple will travel to London from September 17 to 20 and will attend the solemn event scheduled for the 19th at Westminster Abbey.