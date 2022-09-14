Uruguay going through “2nd energy transition,” minister says

14th Wednesday, September 2022 - 09:42 UTC Full article

The MIEM's stand at Expo Prado is focused on raising awareness about electric mobility, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable resources

Uruguay's Industry Minister Omar Paganini Tuesday said during the traditional rural Expo Prado fair in Montevideo that his country was going through a second energy transition.

The official also underlined the importance of accelerating the electrification of transport and good practices in terms of efficiency. He also considered that the use of green hydrogen will decarbonize the sectors most difficult to transform.

The head of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining (MIEM), Omar Paganini, was accompanied by the undersecretary of the portfolio, Walter Verri; the national director of Energy, Fitzgerald Cantero; the president of Antel, Gabriel Gurméndez; the president of UTE, Silvia Emaldi; the president of Ancap, Alejandro Stipanicic, and other high-ranking officials during the opening of MIEM's stand at the fair.

During his speech, Paganini also underscored that the MIEM was leading the second energy transformation regarding the use of electricity in areas where fossil fuels are used, particularly through the incorporation of electric mobility for transport purposes. The MIEM is in the process of defining a public policy in conjunction with Transport and Public Works, Economy and Finance, and the Office of Planning and Budget (OPP), with the aim of establishing a plan for the accelerated transformation of urban electric transport, Paganini pointed out.

The minister also explained that the new energy technologies have export potential. He added that energy efficiency meant achieving the same results with fewer resources, through the combination of technology with a circular economy.

Verri said Uruguay was a privileged country in terms of energy generation. However, he called to be efficient with its use and to work on changing consumption habits, in order to reduce expenses and safeguard the environment, while Cantero launched the Subite program, which seeks to incorporate electric motorcycles and tricycles into transportation starting next month, which will include economic benefits for those purchasing this type of vehicles.

The MIEM's stand at Expo Prado is focused on raising awareness about electric mobility, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable resources.