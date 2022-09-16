Falklands: Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty The Queen on Friday

The Falklands Legislative Assembly will be holding a Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty the Queen at the Court and Assembly Chambers, Friday 16 September, 09:00 hours.
The Order Paper is as follows,
1. Prayers
2. Two Minute Silence
3. Prayer for His Majesty The King
4. Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty The Queen
5. National Anthem
6. Adjournment
Motion Number 17/2022 by the Honorable John Birmingham
Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty The Queen
That this Legislative Assembly expresses its deepest regret and grief at the death of Her Majesty The Queen; conveys its sincere condolences to His Majesty
The King and other Members of the Royal Family in their bereavement; affirms the great affection and esteem in which Her Majesty was held, and
expresses gratitude for her life of exceptional public service.
Proposed by The Honorable John Birmingham Seconded by The Honorable Peter Biggs
Motion for adjournment,
Mr. Speaker “The House stands adjourned until 9am on Thursday 29 September 2022”.
Mr Speaker then departs.
God save the King!Posted 8 hours ago 0