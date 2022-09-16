King Charles III in Wales on Friday, completes round of visits to UK's four nations

16th Friday, September 2022 - 08:02 UTC Full article

Following the Queen's death at Balmoral in Scotland, services took place in Edinburgh, before the King travelled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday

King Charles III is expected this Friday in Wales, his first visit to the nation as monarch, and the final of the King's tour of the UK's four nations following trips to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Charles III and Queen Consort will attend a prayer and reflection service for Queen Elizabeth II, at Llandaff Cathedral.

After that, the royal couple will travel to Cardiff Bay for an event at the Welsh Parliament, Senedd.

They will then greet members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle as part of their final engagement.

More than 2,000 people were inside the castle at the weekend for the King's proclamation ceremony, while hundreds more lined the streets outside.

But many more are expected on Friday to catch a glimpse of the new monarch.

Cardiff council said people should expect very long queues from early in the day, with entry to the castle grounds on a first-come, first-served basis.

People have also been invited to line the route as the King approaches the castle and to leave flowers on the lawn on either side of City Hall's main entrance.

The King is a familiar face this side of Offa's Dyke, having visited regularly in his former role as the Prince of Wales.

In fact, it will be his second visit to the Senedd in less than a year. In October 2021, he opened the new term of the Welsh Parliament, along with Camilla - now the new Queen Consort - and the Queen.