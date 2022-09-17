Some 6,000 armed forces personnel deployed throughout the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

In total, about 4,000 military personnel will be on parade throughout the day of the funeral, Monday September 19, including Commonwealth personnel

In total, approximately 5,949 United Kingdom Armed Forces personnel will have deployed on ceremonial duties throughout the course of Operation London Bridge, the codename for the state funeral plan of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty the King and the Royal Family have shared their “sincere gratitude” for the messages of condolence received from around the world as they announced the military pivotal role in the funeral service.

Here is how the Armed Forces' contribution to Op London Bridge is broken down among the three services, although exact figures won't be known until the day:

• 847 are from the Royal Navy

• 4,416 are from the British Army

• 686 are from the Royal Air Force

There will also be approximately 175 members of Armed Forces personnel from Commonwealth nations who will participate in the ceremonial activity.

For the procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, the state funeral, and the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, there will be more than 3,000 military personnel involved.

More than 1,650 personnel will form part of the procession, with 1,500 being UK service personnel and around 175 being Commonwealth service personnel. In addition, there will be 1,000 military street liners and a further 380 service personnel in other ceremonial roles.

Windsor

There will be a procession from Albert Road, Windsor, to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, followed by the committal service. In Windsor, more than 1,000 military personnel will be involved in the ceremonial activity.

Of this number:

• 410 are taking part in the procession

• 480 will be street liners

• 150 will form up in Horseshoe Cloister as a guard of honor or step liners

• 130 will take up other ceremonial roles